Actor defends ‘halal’ pub idea, slams online critics for being quick to judge

Shah Radhi Hazvee is brushing off the hate and persevering with his plans. — Picture from Instagram/shahhazvee

PETALING JAYA, April 9 — Malaysian actor Shah Radhi Hazvee isn’t going to let the barrage of online criticism stop him from opening a “halal” pub.

The Monalisa star had some harsh words of his own to say to social media users who have been directing negative comments towards him.

“Let people say whatever they want, I know my intentions and it is my dream to open a halal pub where the youth can relax and be entertained.

“Netizens who are hating on me don’t know anything, so I can only laugh," he told mStar.

“Everyone wants to act like God or become an instant ustazah, they’re quick to judge without doing their research first."

Despite the online drama, the 23-year-old isn’t about to give up on his plans so easily.

The flood of hateful comments is only strengthening Shah Radhi’s resolve to persevere with his business idea.

Even news portals in the United Kingdom and Indonesia have picked up on the “halal” pub story and the actor is looking at this as a sign of foreign interest in his plans.

“Keep on hating, one word won’t even leave a mark on me. It won’t be long before the halal pub opens its doors.

“Honestly, I was surprised when a fan sent me a screenshot of a foreign news portal reporting on this," he was quoted as saying.

“Maybe if the business is successful in Malaysia, I can expand it into a franchise overseas."

Harian Metro previously reported on Shah Radhi’s business plans for a pub that would only serve halal food and drinks on the premises.

There would also be music and theatre performances under a different theme each week for patrons to enjoy.

Shah Radhi did not elaborate on why he chose to call the establishment a pub, with many social media users noting that his description of the business sounded more like a cafe.