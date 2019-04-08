Dave Bautista joins ‘Army of the Dead,’ Snyder’s zombie heist

Dave Bautista will work with director Zack Synder. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, April 8 — Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista is the first named cast member of zombie apocalypse heist movie Army of the Dead, a new project from 300 and Justice League director Zack Snyder.

Having tackled galactic maniacs in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy series, grappled with cybercrime in Blade Runner 2049, and got to grips with James Bond in Spectre, Dave Bautista is getting involved with the zombie apocalypse in Army of the Dead.

A new project from co-writer and director Zack Snyder, the movie is about a group of hired guns who take it upon themselves to venture into a grotesque Los Angeles viral outbreak in order to conduct a massive heist.

Army of the Dead is being set up at Netflix and after Snyder, WWE wrestler Bautista is the production's first heavyweight name, adding it to an upcoming slate that includes 2019's action comedies My Spy (family friendly) and Stuber (more graphically violent), as well as November 2020's sci-fi epic Dune.

Snyder himself has a bit of a history with zombie movies, having made his directorial debut through 2004's George Romero remake Dawn of the Dead.

The news came not long before an April 7 debut trailer for buddy cop action comedy Stuber, in which he co-stars with Kumail Nanjiani of Silicon Valley and The Big Sick. — AFP-Relaxnews