Dave Bautista is Kumail Nanjiani’s deadliest passenger in ‘Stuber’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Stuber’ that stars Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani.

LOS ANGELES, April 8 — 20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for upcoming action comedy Stuber that stars Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani.

The film follows Uber driver (Nanjiani) who finds himself caught up in an action-packed ride involving lots of criminals after a cop (Bautista) hails a ride with him.

The synopsis of the film reads: “When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.”

The film also stars Mira Sorvino, Karen Gillan, Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin and Jimmy Tatro.

Stuber is set for US release on July 12.