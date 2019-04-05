Vin Diesel, James Cameron may work together on 'Avatar'

US actor Vin Diesel at the world premiere of 'Avengers: Infinity War,' in Hollywood, California, April 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 5 — “There is one person in Hollywood I've always wanted to work with,” Vin Diesel said in a social media post after meeting director and producer James Cameron at the Avatar sequels facility.

At the very least, director and producer James Cameron gave Fast & Furious actor Vin Diesel a set tour for the next four Avatar movies.

Diesel, especially well known for his portrayals of Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise as well as Groot in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy movies, posted a video to his Instagram account from inside the Avatar production facility.

“You guys didn't see this,” franchise director and producer James Cameron told Diesel and the video's online audience. “This is top secret.”

“There is one person in Hollywood I've always wanted to work with and learn from,” Diesel said, “all things come, I guess, to those that wait.”

It's not yet clear whether Diesel is involved as a member of the films' cast, in a cameo role, as a producer or investor, or just as a lucky one who got a sneak peek of Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment setup for Avatar movies two through five.

However, live-action photography has been scheduled for Spring of 2019, making it appear more likely that Diesel was in front of camera for one reason or another.

Cameron, who made his name directing the first two Terminator (1984, 1991) movies as well as Aliens (1986), went on to shoot two of the highest-earning productions of all time in 1997's Titanic and then Avatar itself in 2009; Avatar 2 is currently dated for December 2020, with Avatar 3 targeting December 2021. — AFP-Relaxnews