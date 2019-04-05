Melissa Leo, Imogen Poots join Mark Ruffalo in ‘I Know This Much Is True’

US actress Kathryn Hahn is joining the cast of ‘I Know This Much Is True. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 5 — Six high-profile actresses have joined HBO’s 2020 twin drama series I Know This Much Is True, including Oscar-winner Melissa Leo of The Equalizer 2, Green Room co-star Imogen Poots and more.

Leo, Juliette Lewis, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Poots and Kathryn Hahn have all been announced for HBO’s six-episode drama about middle-aged man Dominick and his paranoid schizophrenic twin Thomas.

With Ruffalo leading as Dominick and Thomas, Leo, an Academy Award winner for her performance in The Fighter, is to play the twins’ mother.

Bad Mums co-star Hahn comes in as Dominick’s ex-wife and Poots (28 Weeks Later, Green Room) as his girlfriend; Lewis (Natural Born Killers, August: Osage County) plays one of his grad students.

On Thomas’s side, Panjabi (The Good Wife) plays his psychologist and O’Donnell (A League of Their Own, SMILF) his social worker.

Derek Cianfrance of The Place Beyond the Pines and Blue Valentine directs. — AFP-Relaxnews