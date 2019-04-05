Andre Holland heads to 'The Eddy' with Damien Chazelle

US actor Andre Holland at the Los Angeles Premiere of '42,' in Hollywood, California April 2013. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 5 — Whiplash and La La Land helmer Damien Chazelle will be directing with Andre Holland of Moonlight and American Horror Story as his lead in Netflix's French-set musical series The Eddy.

Prepare to see US actor Andre Holland become a Parisian club owner in Damien Chazelle's The Eddy, according to Deadline.

He's landed the part of Elliot Udo, New York jazz pianist now ensconced in Paris as the partial owner of a jazz club that's not enjoying the best of times.

The story centres around what happens when Udo's teenage daughter arrives and forces the living music legend to face some uncomfortable truths.

It's a third high-profile music-related for Chazelle, who himself was a jazz drummer and channelled some of his experiences into breakthrough film Whiplash.

LA musical romance La La Land followed to even greater critical success, after which Chazelle teamed up again with La La Land leading man Ryan Gosling for moon landing biopic First Man.

The year that La La Land conceded the Best Film Oscar to Moonlight in a dramatic Academy Awards finale, Holland was collecting a host of accolades for his performance as one of the latter film's main characters.

He has since gone on to co-star in the Stephen King-inspired anthology horror Castle Rock and recently appeared as the lead in well-rated Netflix sports drama High Flying Bird. — AFP-Relaxnews