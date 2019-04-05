Actress Sharifah Sakinah lectured by preacher for wearing diaper as tudung

The ‘Girlfriend Aku Dari Neraka’ star says the post was a joke. — Picture via Instagram/Sharifah Sakinah

PETALING JAYA, April 5 — On top of her love for fitness, actress Sharifah Sakinah is known for her wicked sense of humour.

She may however have crossed the of being funny and offensive as the 29-year-old celebrity comedian and fitness influencer found out yesterday, when she posted an image of herself wearing a baby diaper on her head to mock hijab product posts.

“Suitable for sweaty heads. Very good if you want to work out. Absorbs right away into the inner tudung as long as it’s covered up. All kinds of tudung styles these days,” the post read.

Despite being a joke, Sakinah’s post did not sit well with Muslim preacher PU Amin, who told the actress off on Instagram.

Amin said although it was a joke, it contradicted the customs and culture of society.

“The tudung is something noble in Islam so to use a diaper as a tudung is unacceptable. Even though it’s a joke, I’m sad there are mothers who were willing to dress their daughters with diapers for the sake of humour,” Amin wrote on Instagram yesterday.

“A diaper is used for faeces so using it on your head even as parody does not go hand in hand with Islam’s morals.”

Muslim preacher PU Amin pooh-poohed the fitness influencer’s diaper joke. — Screengrab from Instagram/Sharifah Sakinah

The Girlfriend Aku Dari Neraka star later responded to his lengthy post requesting him to direct message (DM) her on the photo-sharing app.

Sakinah then shared her exchange with the preacher on Instagram Story where she told him, “First of all I understand your worry and appreciate it that you DM me instead of in public.”

She explained in her reply it was not her intention to mock the tudung or religion.

“Yes, I can be pretty naughty and the caption was meant to imitate hundreds of products post and similar captions,” she wrote in her response.

She ended her reply by thanking him for his concern along with an apology.