Sets from both Coachella weekends to be livestreamed on YouTube

Concert attendees walk past a giant butterfly sculpture on the main grounds on day three of the Coachella Music Festival in 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 4 — For the ninth year in a row, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has announced that some of its highly anticipated sets will be livestreamed on the video-sharing platform.

YouTube will host a live broadcast of the sets of headline artists such as Childish Gambino, Kacey Musgraves, Billie Eilish, the 1975 and Mac DeMarco.

Although 34 artists have been confirmed for the live stream so far, the festival’s organisers insist that more performances will be livestreamed on Coachella’s official YouTube page.

According to Billboard, this year will mark the first time that YouTube is the music festival’s official playlist partner — giving the platform top position on the playlist integration on Coachella’s website and app.

For its 20th anniversary, the festival will also debut its Coachella Curated content during the second weekend of the event — uploading artist vignettes and exclusive behind-the scenes clips.

Coachella announced its full 2019 lineup back in January. It features headliners like Ariana Grande, Tame Impala and Childish Gambino. The festival takes place on the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21.

Although tickets for the first weekend are sold out, a limited amount of passes for the second weekend will be released on April 5 at 3pm on the festival’s official website. — AFP-Relaxnews