Not boycott: Actress Sharifah Amani’s FFM no-show to highlight plight of industry workers

Sharifah Amani did not boycott the event, says her mother, actress Fatimah Abu Bakar. — Instagram/sharifah_amani

PETALING JAYA, 4 April — Theatre stalwart Fatimah Abu Bakar said her daughter’s decision to not attend the 30th Malaysian Film Festival (FFM 30) was not a boycott.

Rather, the 63-year-old actress of stage and screen said Sharifah Amani did not have the heart to doll up for the red carpet, when there were those in the industry who had yet to be paid for their work.

“It’s not a boycott. She is just disappointed, and could not bring herself to celebrate when there is something very wrong happening.

“Dressing up for a festival, spending on frocks and makeup, while there are production crew members who have no been paid... that’s a turn-off.”

She told Projek MM outside appearances didn’t matter for Amani, if “her heart is breaking on the inside.”

“She believes this has to stop. How long we have to keep smiling, but feel destroyed inside?

“She’s not blaming anyone, but the system.”

The 33-year-old actress, who was the youngest winner of Best Actress at the age of 20, and was also an FFM nominee for Best Supporting Actress, was noticeably missing, especially after she made a statement on her social media accounts that she would be a no-show.

“Couldn’t bring myself to attend FFM this year. Couldn’t convince myself to get all fake glammed up and celebrate when most practitioners in our industry can’t pay their bills, feed their family or make ends meet.💔” she had said on Twitter.

Fati, as she is affectionately known, said Amani would not have a problem attending future events, if the problems were resolved.

“Maybe things will be better next year.

“She supports the industry, if she didn’t she wouldn’t have resorted to this. Changes have to be made not just for her, but all practitioners.”

She said practises have not changed in years, even though film collections have improved.

“Wouldn’t it be a good thing if our contracts were fairer?”

Fati said that with a new government, she hoped that there would be a change in the system to ensure fair monetary compensation for those in the arts scene.

“My hope is that they study the scenario and the reasons behind why this happens.

“If we’re paid like we were 60 years ago, something’s wrong. We understand they need time, but I hope they will base chances on the right information.”