Jennifer Lopez drops new song ‘Medicine’ featuring French Montana

LOS ANGELES, April 4 — The pair previously collaborated in 2014 on the songs Same Girl and I Luh Ya Papi.

Medicine premiered via radio Beats 1 radio yesterday — alongside an in-depth interview of Jennifer Lopez conducted by Ebro Darden. Produced by Stargate, the single hints at Lopez and French Montana’s Bronx roots with its horn-inflected melodies.

“Think you need some medicine/ I can be your medicine, yeah/ Think you need some medicine/ Give you a taste of what you give out,” warns JLo in the chorus.

The 49-year-old singer also announced that she will debut the music video for Medicine on Sunday, during an episode of NBC’s TV show World of Dance.

Jennifer Lopez is currently filming the upcoming film Hustlers, where she will star alongside Cardi B and Constance Wu. She will also hit the road this summer, for her much-awaited It’s My Party: The Live Celebration tour.

“As much as I enjoy doing everything that I do, the most love I feel is when I’m performing my music in front of people. For me, that’s where I feel the most at home,” JLo told Darden about the upcoming tour.

The tour kicks off with two shows on June 7 and 8 in Inglewood, California. It wraps in Miami, Florida, for a pair of performances on July 25 and 26.

Tickets are on sale now for the shows. — AFP-Relaxnews