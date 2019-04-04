'Game of Thrones' Studio Tour offers interactive Westeros experience in Northern Ireland in 2020

Rendering of the Dragonstone Throne Room at The Game of Thrones Studio Tour at The Linen Mill Studios, Banbridge, Northern Ireland. — Picture courtesy of HBO via AFP

BANBRIDGE, April 4 — Game of Thrones fans are in for a treat next spring, when The Game of Thrones Studio Tour opens doors in Northern Ireland — offering an immersive Seven Kingdoms experience comprising breathtaking imagery, captivating sets, original props and costumes, and other behind-the-scenes items from the hit HBO series.

The Studio Tour — the first in a series of Game of Thrones Legacy projects announced by HBO last year — has been created in collaboration with HBO Licensing & Retail and Linen Mill Studios; and will open gates in the spring of 2020 as an interactive experience across 110,000-square-foot within Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland — the original filming location used for many iconic scenes throughout the run of the series.

According to an official announcement released by the organisers today, guests on the Game of Thrones Studio Tour will be treated to an up-close and personal look at a wide selection of items pulled straight from the screen and have the opportunity to walk through authentic set pieces from some of the show's most iconic scenes; with King's Landing, Winterfell, Dragonstone, The Wall and the lands beyond, to kingdoms across the Narrow Sea — including Mereen and Braavos — all set to feature on the tour.

Bringing the worlds of Westeros and Essos to life, Game of Thrones Studio Tour will embrace several interactive elements as part of the initiative, such as expansive and fully dressed sets — all coming together to allow visitors to wander in the very footsteps of Westeros's most prominent residents, inspecting the weapons they used, and re-living key moments from the series while standing right where they took place.

Additionally, the Studio Tour will also feature a first-of-its-kind collection of informative displays highlighting the production spaces and the craftsmanship and artistry of the creative teams who brought the epic series to life, with information about Production Design and the Art Department workshops on-hand to further enhance the visitor experience, complete with an interactive Costume Department station, displays about the Make-up and Prosthetics Shop, and The Armoury, among others.

Commenting on the Tour's impending debut, Andrew Webb, managing director of Linen Mill Studios, said the venue is “thrilled, in partnership with HBO, to have this opportunity to offer fans a unique insight into the making of the Game of Thrones series in the authentic setting of one of its foremost filming locations.

“We are committed to giving fans the opportunity to experience firsthand the most comprehensive selection of iconic elements from the show available anywhere in the world,” he said.

John McGrillen, Chief Executive of Tourism NI also commented on the The Studio Tour's enviable location in Northern Ireland, which “midway between Belfast and Dublin, can be easily reached by the 11 million people who visit the Island of Ireland each year as well as providing even more reasons for international tourists to visit;” and added: “I have no doubt this investment will deliver a world-class visitor experience.” — AFP-Relaxnews