The eight and final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ comprises six episodes. — Picture courtesy of HBO

LOS ANGELES, April 3 — With the final outing for Game of Thrones to begin soon, HBO has released a new teaser that offers more hints at what to expect in season eight.

The teaser leans on the grim, possibly hinting at the aftermath of the the brutal battle at Winterfell like Jon Snow’s sword left abandoned.

Based on George RR Martin’s fantasy novel saga, Game of Thrones has been running since 2011.

The hit HBO show’s final outing is set to begin on April 14.