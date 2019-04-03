Netflix confirms Umbrella Academy is getting a Season 2

Umbrella Academy — Picture courtesy of Netflix

LOS ANGELES, April 3 — The Umbrella Academy fans can breathe easy, the show's just gotten renewed for another season.

Netflix has ordered 10 episodes for the second season and production is slated to begin in Toronto this summer.

No word on new additions to the show but the main cast, including Tom Hopper, Ellen Page, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min will be returning.

The graphic novel series the show it is based on is created and written by Gerard Way with Gabriel Bá illustrating.

Audiences and critics have responded well to the show's fantastical premise - of super-powered misfits adopted by a mysterious and eccentric recluse. Throw in an impending apocalypse with a heavy dollop of family drama, and you get one of Netflix's best new series.