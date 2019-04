Oreo Game of Thrones — Picture courtesy of Nabisco

NEW YORK, April 3 — There will apparently be limited edition Game of Thrones Oreo cookies. Yes, this is real.

These cookies will have the emblems of House Targaryen, House Stark, House Lannister, and The Night King. Sadly it's doubtful these will reach Malaysian shores but to assuage your cookie pangs, maybe watch this fun video.

According to Cnet, 2,750 cookies were used to recreate the intro reel for the show. The cookies will be on sale in the US on April 8.