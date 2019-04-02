Watch the trailer for Jim Jarmusch’s ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ (VIDEO)

US actor Adam Driver stars in zombie horror comedy 'The Dead Don’t Die.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 2 — The zombie comedy packs a star-studded cast, including Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adam Driver, Tom Waits, Iggy Pop, and Selena Gomez among others.

The horror comedy film, written and directed by Jim Jarmusch, follows the sudden appearance of zombies in a small, peaceful town called Centreville. Three police officers and a mortician must team up to fight the undead.

The trailer opens with a voiceover: “In this peaceful town, on these quiet streets, something terrifying, something horrifying is coming,” followed by a cafe being invaded by the undead.

Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Chloë Sevigny are the small-town law enforcement officers trying to battle the undead.

“This is really awful, maybe the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” a deadpan Murray notes when the trio arrive at the scene of the crime, before they go on to investigate a series of sites ravaged by the zombies.

“Oh, man, this isn’t going to end well,” says Driver. Scottish samurai-sword-wielding mortician Tilda Swinton also joins the fray.

The Dead Don’t Die also stars Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, Carol Kane, RZA and Tom Waits.

The film is written and directed by Jarmusch, and produced by Joshua Astrachan and Carter Logan.

The Dead Don’t Die is out in theatres on June 14. See the trailer here. — AFP-Relaxnews