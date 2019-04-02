New TV to catch in April: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Killing Eve,’ ‘Fosse/Verdon’ (VIDEO)

The eight and final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ comprises six episodes. — Picture courtesy of HBO

LOS ANGELES, April 2 — With the final season of Game of Thrones, plus new Killing Eve and Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger — not to mention a new Gad Elmaleh show on Netflix and the Fosse/Verdon duo on FX — there are plenty of great TV series airing in April.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson are back fighting new enemies with their superpowers, with one half of the duo emitting light daggers while the other engulfs people in darkness. After saving New Orleans, the two teens are faced with a new threat that only they have the power to stop, while also managing their complex feelings.

Starring: Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph

Out April 5 on Amazon Prime Video

Killing Eve

The obsession continues with a second season. After stabbing Villanelle, Agent Polastri is once again on the tracks of this dangerous assassin. After managing to escape and survive her serious injuries, Villanelle reconnects with her murderous impulses for more cat-and-mouse antics.

Starring: Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer

Out April 7 on BBC America

Fosse/Verdon

This upcoming show explores the personal and professional relationship between the choreographer, Bob Fosse and his top dancer, Gwen Verdon. In the ruthless world of Broadway, the pair’s encounter changed the landscape of America’s entertainment industry forever, but not without sacrifice.

Starring: Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams

Out April 9 on FX

Huge In France

To reconnect with his son, the French comedian Gad Elmaleh moves to California. Far from his native France, the star is as anonymous as the next guy on the streets of Los Angeles, leaving fame and celebrity perks behind as he tries to find a place in his son’s life.

Starring: Gad Elmaleh, Matthew Del Negro, Erinn Hayes

Out April 12 on Netflix

Game of Thrones

Winter is here and the battle for the Iron Throne is still raging between the Stark, Lannister and Targaryen clans. But as the Night King continues his advance on the seven kingdoms, determined to destroy everything in his wake, can Jon Snow, Daenerys, Arya, Sansa and Cersei survive this final battle between the living and the dead?

Starring: Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington

Out April 14 on HBO — AFP-Relaxnews