Mark Hamill is new voice of Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’ reboot

Mark Hamill will add Chucky to his list of notable cult roles. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 31 — Mark Hamill's made quite a name for himself as a voice actor and his latest role? The toy from your nightmares: Chucky.

It was announced at WonderCon yesterday that the latest Child's Play movie will have Hamill voicing the titular character.

The reboot will be out on June 21 and will also star Aubrey Plaza as a mother who unwittingly gives her son (Gabriel Bateman) a Chucky toy. Directing will be Lars Klevberg, while the script was written by Tyler Burton Smith with Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg producing.

Outside of Star Wars, Hamill is most lauded for his Joker in Batman: The Animated Series.