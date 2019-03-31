Arrow's Emily Bett Rickards not returning for eight season

LOS ANGELES, March 31 — Olicity shippers, time to bring out the Kleenex. Emily Bett Rickards just announced she won't be returning as Felicity for the eighth season of Arrow.
Rickards announced her departure from the series in an Instagram post, and her co-star Colton Haynes left a comment: "You will be missed my love. So happy this journey brought us together 😘😘😘."
❤️🖤💛💕💜💙 The time has come to talk of many memes. Of bows and arrows and superheroes and Olicity and Queens And why TGA is so damn hot And yes, canaries need more scenes... But wait just one minute before we go and do all that For this makes me out of breath To have this not small chat Felicity and I are a very tight two But after one through seven we will be saying goodbye to you I thank you all for the time we’ve shared The elevators we have climbed The monsters we have faced and scared And The burgers we have dined I will keep her in my heart for always And I hope that you can too Because she would not be alive if it weren’t for all of you 💕 Love, Felicity and Me
Arrow's eight season would be its last, with just 10 episodes. Season 7 is currently still airing, with Felicity still playing a major role. But exactly how will she be written out of the last season is anyone's guess.