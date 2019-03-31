Arrow's Emily Bett Rickards not returning for eight season

LOS ANGELES, March 31 — Olicity shippers, time to bring out the Kleenex. Emily Bett Rickards just announced she won't be returning as Felicity for the eighth season of Arrow.

Rickards announced her departure from the series in an Instagram post, and her co-star Colton Haynes left a comment: "You will be missed my love. So happy this journey brought us together 😘😘😘."

Arrow's eight season would be its last, with just 10 episodes. Season 7 is currently still airing, with Felicity still playing a major role. But exactly how will she be written out of the last season is anyone's guess.