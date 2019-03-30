Nicolas Cage wants to end marriage after just four days

Actor Nicholas Cage is seeking an annulment after a quickie Las Vegas wedding. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 30 — Nicolas Cage is on marriage number four, but that might be shortlived as the actor has filed for an annulment after just four days.

Cage had been dating his wife, 34-year-old makeup artist Erika Koike, for about a year. The pair had apparently obtained a wedding license in Las Vegas on March 23 and wed the same day.

According to the Blast, Cage's lawyers had stated that the pair had been "drinking to the point of intoxication". The statement had further gone on to assert that Cage had reacted "on impulse" and was unable to comprehend the "full impact of his actions".

Should the courts not grant an annulment, Cage is also requesting a divorce.

Cage was last married to Alice Kim, a former waitress, from 2004 to 2016 and before that to Lisa Marie Presley and Patricia Arquette.