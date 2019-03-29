UK indie pop duo Her’s killed in US car crash

Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading of the indie group Her's. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Heist or Hit

LONDON, March 29 — British-based pop duo Her’s have been killed in a road accident in the United States, where they were on tour, their record label said today.

Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading died along with manager Trevor Engelbrektson while travelling to a gig in California on Wednesday, said the label, Heist or Hit.

“It is with overwhelming sadness that we regretfully inform you that Liverpool band Her’s... tragically passed away in a road accident in the early hours of Wednesday, 27th March whilst travelling to a show in Santa Ana, California.

“We are all heartbroken.”

The indie duo were on their second US tour to promote debut album Invitation to Her’s.

Fitzpatrick, from northwest England, and Laading, from Norway, met while studying at university in Liverpool.

“As humans, they were warm, gentle and hilarious,” the label said in a statement on Facebook, calling them “one of the UK’s most loved up and coming bands”.

“They were in America playing to thousands of adoring fans. Fans they made a point of meeting and spending time with, such was their passion and humbleness.”

The band posted a poignant final Facebook message on Monday, writing: “It’s almost home time for the lads, US tour has gone swimmingly so far. Got a hot sunset date with the Grand Canyon tonight.” — AFP