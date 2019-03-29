Tom Hanks to play Elvis Presley’s manager in Baz Luhrmann movie

Oscar winner Tom Hanks will play the role of ‘Colonel’ Tom Parker in an upcoming biopic on Elvis Presley’s manager. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 29 — Two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks (The Post, Sully) is in talks to play Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley’s manager in an upcoming biopic.

The untitled Warner Bros biopic about the music legend will be directed by Baz Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge). Luhrmann and Craig Pearce will write the screenplay.

The movie will centre on Presley’s rise to stardom, as well as his relationship with Parker.

“Colonel” Tom Parker discovered the young Presley and quickly became the future icon’s manager. He was responsible for Presley’s record deal with RCA, his merchandising deals, and his successful acting career.

The part of Presley himself has not yet been cast.

Lurhmann is producing the feature with Catherine Martin and Gail Berman.

Hanks is currently working on Bios, a sci-fi drama from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners. He will next be seen as Mister Rogers in Sony’s upcoming biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, in World War II drama Greyhound and as the voice of Sheriff Woody in Toy Story 4. — AFP-Relaxnews