'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' comes to life (VIDEO)

'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' is set for August 2019. — Picture courtesy of CBS

LOS ANGELES, March 29 — A group of teens explore a decrepit house on the edge of town and discover a book of terrible tales written down by a tortured child in the latest chiller from Guillermo del Toro and Trollhunter director André Øvredal.

The 1980s children's horror compendium Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is being adapted for CBS Films, with this first trailer offering a preview of what's to come.

Guillermo del Toro is producing, the Pacific Rim and Shape of Water helmer having an extensive background in horror with Pan's Labyrinth, Chronos, The Devil's Backbone and Crimson Peak on his own directorial resume.

Behind the camera for Scary Stories is André Øvredal, the Norwegian who steered cult hit Trollhunter, making his English-language debut with The Autopsy of Jane Doe.

The movie is set for an August 9 debut in US cinemas, though may hew closer to Halloween internationally. — AFP-Relaxnews