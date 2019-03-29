Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra to present Mozart’s Opera Arias

Japanese conductor Naohisa Furusawa is set to lead Mozart’s Opera Arias concerts at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas next weekend. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) will present a programme devoted to numerous operatic works composed by Mozart next weekend at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas.

The arias chosen for this programme are taken from three of Mozart’s famed operas: The Marriage of Figaro, Don Giovanni and The Magic Flute.

The Marriage of Figaro premiered in Vienna in 1786 but it was Prague that truly took this comedy of love to its heart later.

It is an inexhaustible work of art that delivers greater depth of beauty and new layers of interpretations involving characters that we can relate to.

Don Giovanni is about an amazingly inept lover, refashioned from the legendary Don Juan, the selfish libertine in constant and uncontrolled pursuit of sensual gratification.

The opera premiered in Prague to huge success in 1787.

The Magic Flute, premiered in Vienna in 1791, is a farcical and trivial on the surface, yet sublime and serious beneath.

There are melodies of playfulness and laughter, with philosophical elements and mysticism.

The opera was an instant success; and within one year, it had received 100 performances.

The MPO will devote another half of the concerts with a single large-scale work by Denmark’s most famous composer, Carl Nielsen.

His third symphony, nicknamed Sinfonia espansiva, also bears reference to the human condition and abstract psychological states that the composer seeks to express.

Nielsen himself conducted its premiere in 1912 in Copenhagen.

MPO resident conductor Naohisa Furusawa will lead the orchestra in concerts that will feature bass baritone Chi Hoe Mak and soprano Ang Mei Foong.

Be caught up in rapture with the MPO’s virtuosity on April 6 and 7 at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively.

Surf over to MPO’s website for ticket rates and further info.