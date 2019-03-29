Khalid drops new track ‘Self’

Recording artist Khalid posing with his award in the Press Room during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards 2018 at the MGM Grand Resort International on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 29 — After teasing the song earlier this week on Twitter, the singer released the latest single of his upcoming album Free Spirit.

Produced by Hit Boy, Self sees Khalid reflecting on his own mortality as he battles with his inner demons.

“I don’t need another hand, I need a couple suggestions/Always had a little trouble with self-reflections/Now, does my raw emotion make me less of a man? Hm/Always had a little trouble with self-reflections,” he croons on the chorus over a minimalist beat.

The meditative song appears on Khalid’s upcoming LP, Free Spirit, set to release on April 5. The album — which is the follow-up to his 2017 debut EP American Teen — features the previously issued tracks Talk, My Bad and Better.

In support of the album, Khalid announced that he will premiere the companion film Khalid: Free Spirit on April 3. Created by the singer alongside Emil Nava, the project is described in a press release as “using the new music to tell the stories of the beauty and the pain of growing up.”

Tickets for the premiere are available at www.freespiritthemovie.net. — AFP-Relaxnews