Toni Collette, David Thewlis and more for Netflix breakup thriller

Toni Collette, David Thewlis and Jessie Buckley are joining Jesse Plemons in the Netflix thriller about a sudden relationship breakup ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 28 — Rising star Jessie Buckley appears to be replacing Captain Marvel and Room lead Brie Larson in the next movie directed by Being John Malkovich and Eternal Sunshine... writer Charlie Kafuman.

In a thriller about a sudden relationship breakup, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Toni Collette, David Thewlis and Jessie Buckley are joining Jesse Plemons, Variety reports.

Plemons is still in place as Jake, who is travelling with his girlfriend to his parents’ home.

On the way, his girlfriend is planning on breaking up with him, but has the rug pulled from under her feet.

With Plemons previously cast and (as The Playlist points out) Buckley replacing Larson as Jake’s girlfriend, it would seem that Collette and Thewlis are joining as Jake’s parents.

Thewlis and Plemons were both involved in darkly comic TV crime thriller Fargo, though in separate seasons.

Thewlis has also popped up in the Harry Potter films and as separate characters in two different DC Extended Universe movies, and he is on board for the second and third Avatar films.

Buckley broke through opposite Tom Hardy in FX’s 2017 episodic thriller Taboo, and has also appeared in series War & Peace and The Woman in White.

She led Scotswoman-in-Texas music drama Wild Rose and is involved in 2019’s Cuban Missile Crisis movie Ironbark, Judy Garland picture Judy and 2020’s The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

Australian-born Collette recently co-starred in Netflix’s art-horror Velvet Buzzsaw and marital drama Wanderlust.

Career hits include The Sixth Sense (1999), Little Miss Sunshine (2006), and The Boxtrolls (2014).

The project is the third directed feature from Oscar-winning writer Charlie Kaufman, who steered 2015’s Anomalisa and before that 2008’s Synecdoche, New York. ― AFP-Relaxnews