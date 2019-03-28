‘Sex and the City’ follow-up series in the works from Candace Bushnell

Television series ‘Sex and the City’ ran on HBO from 1998-2006. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 28 — The iconic comedy series about four friends in New York City is getting a follow-up, which will look at the lives of fiftysomethings.

Paramount Television and Anonymous Content have acquired the rights to Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell’s soon-to-be-released book Is There Still Sex in the City?.

Bushnell’s new book will look at sex, dating, and friendship in New York after 50 from all angles — marriage, divorce, children, loss and ageing.

The author will write the script for the TV pilot and serve as an executive producer on the project, along with Liza Chasin from 3dot Productions and Robyn Meisinger from Anonymous Content.

If picked up as a full series, the project would be the fourth book by Bushnell to be adapted for TV, following Sex and the City, Lipstick Jungle and SATC prequel The Carrie Diaries.

The series is not being planned as a direct sequel to hit show Sex and the City, which ran on HBO from 1998-2006 and spawned two feature films.

Is There Still Sex in the City is out on August 6 from Grove Press. ― AFP-Relaxnews