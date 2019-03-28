Neve Campbell returns to the big screen in ‘Castle in the Ground’

Neve Campbell will soon be seen in ‘Hot Air’ with Steve Coogan, set to hit North American cinemas on June 20. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 28 — The Canadian actress, famous for her role in Scream, will star in a drug-trafficking drama named Castle in the Ground. The movie follows the story of a young man lost after the death of his mother as he develops a friendship with his female neighbour. Filming is currently taking place in Canada.

The cult actress from the Scream movie franchise returns to the big screen in a drama named Castle in the Ground, according to the American press. Neve Campbell stars opposite Tom Cullen (Knightfall), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical), Alex Wolff (Patriots Day) and Imogen Poots (Green Room) under the direction of Joey Klein, director of 2016’s The Other Half.

While no release date has been set, filming has already begun in Sudbury, Canada. The story follows a young man who, after the premature death of his mother, becomes friends with his charismatic but visibly disturbed female neighbour. This new friendship leads the young man into the depths of a world of violence and opioid-trafficking at the centre of their small town.

Campbell recently featured in the blockbuster movie Skyscraper, released in 2018, where she starred opposite Dwayne Johnson.

Before his appearance in the cult series Downton Abbey where he played Anthony Gillingham, Cullen had appeared in an episode of Black Mirror in 2011. The actor reprises his role as Landry in the second series of Knightfall. Gilchrist, known for playing in United States of Tara alongside Brie Larson and Toni Collette, has played the lead role in the Netflix series Atypical since 2017. ― AFP-Relaxnews