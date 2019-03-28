Angelina Jolie linked with Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’

Superhero space adventure ‘The Eternals’ is moving closer to production with reports that Angelina Jolie is to play a role on screen. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 28 — With the Avengers Infinity Saga closer, Avengers: Endgame, yet to land, Marvel is keeping details vague about its upcoming plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One of its future projects is The Eternals, which focuses upon a race of superhumans who can channel cosmic energy to enormous effect.

For example, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame baddie Thanos is one of the Eternals, but in looks and actions is closer to their relatives and enemies, the Deviants.

Angelina Jolie’s involvement was surfaced by a source speaking to The Hollywood Reporter and then confirmed by Collider, and she joins a project that already has the backing of director Chloe Zhao (film festival award favourite The Rider)

Perhaps now better known as the title character in Sleeping Beauty remake Maleficent, Jolie has already led or co-starred in several action movies, including her appearances as Lara Croft in two Tomb Raider movies, as a sleeper agent assassin in Mr & Mrs Smith, and as a formidable CIA operative in Salt. — Relaxnews