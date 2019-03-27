Watch this new featurette for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (VIDEO)

Tony Stark is seen floating in space with a day of oxygen remaining in the first trailer of ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

LOS ANGELES, March 27 — Marvel Studios has released a new featurette for highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame that has the superhero crew talking about the moments from the previous movie and what is at stake now.

Back for another round are Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Don Cheadle, Danai Gurira, Brie Larson, Josh Brolin, Gwyneth Paltrow along with Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket.

The synopsis of the film reads: “After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe.”

Avengers: Endgame is set for release here on April 24.