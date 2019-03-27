'Food reviews must be done respectfully': Chef Wan hits out at cosmetics millionaire’s vulgarity

TV personality Chef Wan says even as a professional chef, he never uses harsh words to critique other chef's food. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Chef Wan

PETALING JAYA, March 27 — Celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, better known as Chef Wan, slammed cosmetics millionaire Amin Abdullah for using foul language in a food review at a restaurant in Malacca recently.

In an interview with Malay language portal mStar, the television personality said despite everyone’s right to criticise, it has to be done with respect, especially since Malays and Muslims are known for their high morals.

“I’m just like anyone else who has eaten food and been disappointed with the meal, but to berate them with insults is rude. At the very least, it’s not the style of the Malay people.

“And it’s not that you can’t complain but do it politely. We can’t be too arrogant, proud and entitled. Why hurt others’ feelings,” he said yesterday.

Despite being in the culinary field for over 30 years, Chef Wan revealed he could never use harsh language to critique other chefs’ dishes.

“Those who want to review food should observe not everyone has good taste and feel they can comment freely when they know nothing about food. For us who have been professionally cooking for years, we don’t even have the guts to use harsh words.

“Food reviews should be conducted by someone who has knowledge. If you overdo it, it’s like throwing sand in someone else’s rice bowl which is not good because it’s their livelihood.”

The 62-year-old added that the cosmetics millionaire should have instead provided suggestions for the restaurant owner to improve their recipe instead of demeaning the eatery.

Echoing Chef Wan’s sentiments was fellow celebrity chef Datuk Fazley Yaakob who agreed that the cosmetics mogul should have been more mindful in his distasteful review.

“Food reviews should be done a civil manner. One thing we have to agree on is that Malaysians are well-mannered and humble in anything they do. What more when that person is considered a professional in their field.

“Compared to cooking programmes abroad, there are scripts that require criticism but our culture is different. What more if we think about the livelihood of the eatery,” said Fazley on Instagram.

However, the SukaSucre Bistro owner said the critique should be taken on board to improve the restaurant’s quality.

“I know a lot of international and homegrown food operators who agree that one doesn’t need to criticise so harshly. Unwelcome criticism is common so we have to be open-minded.

“Don’t give up easily when people hate us. Take it as a lesson when someone gives you a critique but if it’s done in a hateful manner, believe that when one door closes, another 10 will open,” said Fazley.

mStar had previously reported that a cosmetics millionaire resorted to using vulgar language when he reviewed a grilled fish eatery in Malacca.

aku rasa aku perlu viralkan sampai tuan punya badan sendiri tengok. aku ada hari boleh menangis tengok ayah aku hari hari pergi pasar. cuba untuk naikkan kedai ni. banyak dugaan, tapi untuk hidup aku faham and kitaorng adik beradik selalu support. pic.twitter.com/0wrNCRHnhB — ris (@FarisMuhammad_) March 22, 2019

His actions drew flak from social media users after the son of the restaurant’s owner shared the incident via Twitter.

The cosmetics tycoon denied claims of his rude behaviour, stating that it was an honest and impartial review.