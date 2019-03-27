First look at Mattel’s new BTS doll collection

LOS ANGELES, March 27 — BTS fans will be glad to know that Mattel has unveiled the official dolls of the K-pop superstar boy band.
Mattel had revealed a collaboration with BTS earlier this year and have been hinting of an official release for quite some time. Yesterday, they took to Twitter to share solo and group snaps of the new dolls.
The tweet read: “For the first time ever, we’re thrilled to show you the line of #BTSxMattel fashion dolls! Take a look at V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope as dolls inspired by the ‘Idol’ music video.”
The boy band is made up of members V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga and J-Hope. BTS is also the first South Korean pop group to have topped the Billboard 200.
Check out the pint-sized plastic version of BTS below:
MIC Drop, ARMY! 🎤For the first time ever, we're thrilled to show you the line of #BTSxMattel fashion dolls! Take a look at V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope as dolls inspired by the Idol music video! 💜😍#BTSDollsOfficial @BigHitEnt pic.twitter.com/0fd1XpLVFF— Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019
Jimin: "You can't stop me lovin' myself..." 🎵💜 #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/9KmEVM4QOW— Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019
j-hope: "I love myself..." 🎵💜#BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/oIjvFebA2E— Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019
Jung Kook: "I love my fans..." 🎵💜 #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/A5z3OvqetY— Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019
SUGA: "I do what I do, so you do you..." 🎵💜 #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/RPArrEA76z— Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019
RM: "Cuz' I was always just me..." 🎵💜 #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/EZ2TcrPwfm— Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019
Jin: "Keep on chit-chatting... 🎵💜 " #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/WTq42XBOs6— Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019
V: "I'm facing a new me again today..." 🎵💜 #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/y5JdRAkB5s— Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019