First look at Mattel’s new BTS doll collection

South Korean boy band BTS arrive for the 61st Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 27 — BTS fans will be glad to know that Mattel has unveiled the official dolls of the K-pop superstar boy band.

Mattel had revealed a collaboration with BTS earlier this year and have been hinting of an official release for quite some time. Yesterday, they took to Twitter to share solo and group snaps of the new dolls.

The tweet read: “For the first time ever, we’re thrilled to show you the line of #BTSxMattel fashion dolls! Take a look at V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope as dolls inspired by the ‘Idol’ music video.”

The boy band is made up of members V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga and J-Hope. BTS is also the first South Korean pop group to have topped the Billboard 200.

Check out the pint-sized plastic version of BTS below: