Netflix reportedly testing mobile-only subscription plan in India

Netflix is testing its mobile-only subscription plan in India. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 26 — According to a report, Netflix has begun testing a mobile-only subscription plan in India that is being trialled for just a bit over US$3 (RM12.20) per month.

Late last week, Variety spotted that Netflix is currently testing a mobile-only subscription option in India that costs users INR250, or just about US$3.63, per month. As an explanation, a Netflix spokesperson told Variety that “We will be testing different [subscription] options in select countries, where members can, for example, watch Netflix on their mobile device for a lower price and subscribe in shorter increments of time.”

Furthermore, the spokesperson reiterated that this subscription plan is simply a test that’s only available to select users — this plan may never roll out globally and may not even be permanently available for the Indian market.

Last November, a subscription option at a similar price point became available in Malaysia, again, as a test. At the time, Netflix confirmed that they will test this type of feature in a few other areas in the future; evidently India was on that list.

Today, Netflix offers three plans to most of its markets: Basic (one stream), Standard (two streams), and Premium (four streams). A tier available for just over US$3 would be less than half the price of the Basic plan.

Dropping a subscription plan for US$3 would certainly make the service more accessible, especially since the company began raising its prices by as much as 18 per cent at the start of 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews