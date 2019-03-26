A Sex Pistols biopic is in the works

Photo taken in 1977 of the Sex Pistols, Britain's punk rock band shows from lefft drummer Paul Cook, bass player Sid Vicious, singer Johnny Rotten, and guitar player Steve Jones. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 26 — Following the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, Starlight Films has revealed that it is in the early stages of a film on the 1970s punk band.

Filmmaker Ayesha Plunkett, who has been working on the project for 18 months, told UK publication Daily Star: “We were impressed by the box office takings for Bohemian Rhapsody. It only goes to show the public has an appetite for these films.”

The company also announced that the casting process will start soon, hinting that they have already created a wishlist for who they want to play Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

Although details about the plot are yet to be announced, the biopic will likely focus on McLaren and Westwood. In the 1970s, the pair ran the clothes shop SEX in Chelsea — which greatly influenced the punk rock movement in the UK.

It won’t be the first time that The Sex Pistols hit the big screens. Previous films, such as 24 Hour Party People and The Filth & The Fury, have already highlighted the tempestuous journey of the band — whose initial career only lasted from 1975 to 1978.

Celebrating the 44th anniversary of their formation this year, the Sex Pistols released just four singles and one studio album Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols. Earlier this year, former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher described the Pistols’ debut LP as “the most influential record of all time”. — AFP-Relaxnews