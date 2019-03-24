Upcoming K-reality show Produce X 101 previews its participants (VIDEO)

Produce 101’s second season resulted in the mega-hit boyband Wanna One. — V-Live screenshot

SEOUL, March 24 — After the success of three seasons of the Produce 101 series, Korean entertainment channel MNet is back with a fourth season: Produce X 101. Season 4 probably didn’t sound sexy enough.

Snark aside, this time MNet repeats the formula of Season 2: namely 101 winsome young K-pop trainees all vying for a chance to join the temporary band formed from the final 11.

The big difference here is that the final group will have a contract running for five years. Basically the equivalent of a full group. Another key difference is unlike the previous seasons where trainees were sorted into A, B, C and F there will apparently be an X class for the worst-ranking participants.

Catch the sneak peek of the 101 lucky (or unlucky, depends on how you see it) trainees performing the show’s theme song.