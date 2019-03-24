Rapper Dr.Dre gloats over daughter’s ‘no jailtime’ USC acceptance

Dr Dre made a not-so-subtle potshot at celebs who had cheated the college admission system. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 24 — Rapper Dr.Dre celebrated his daughter’s acceptance to the University of Southern California (USC) on his Instagram.

He couldn’t resist taking a dig at celebrities such as Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin by nothing his daughter had ‘got in all on her own. No jail time!’

While a commenter had noted that Dre had made generous contributions to USC in the past, the rapper insisted his daughter had gotten in on merit.

The recent college admissions scandal had revealed that wealthy parents had been willing to pay handsomely to ensure their children got into college, by either cheating on exams or faking extracurricular achievements.