Check out the lineup for this year’s HallyuPopFest

Super Junior will be one of the highlights of this year’s HallyuPopFest. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, March 24 — K-pop festival HallyuPopFest returns to Singapore with a new lineup. This year it will run from March 25-26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The concert lineup was just announced, with different artists performing during the afternoon showcase and evening concerts. For the first day, fans will get to see A.C.E and GWSN perform in the afternoon followed by the evening concert where N.Flying, Oh My Girl, Nu’est, Hyolyn and Winner will perform.

As for the second day, the afternoon will see VeriVery, Kanto and Trei and for the evening, it will be (G)I-DLE, K.A.R.D, Pentagon, Monsta X and Super Junior.

Tickets go on sale from March 30 onwards, with prices starting from S$98(RM294.5).