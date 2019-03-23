Tim Van Patten to direct HBO’s ‘Perry Mason’ reboot

Welsh actor Matthew Rhys. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 23 — HBO veteran Tim Van Patten is on board as director and executive producer for the limited series starring Matthew Rhys (The Americans) as the titular LA detective.

Perry Mason is based on the Erle Stanley Gardner novels about one of American crime fiction’s most legendary criminal lawyers, Perry Mason, but will focus on Mason’s origin story.

The limited series will be set in Los Angles in 1932, as the country recovers from the Great Depression.

Mason, a down-and-out private investigator, is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and a failed marriage, but when a child is kidnapped, his pursuit of the truth may offer him a shot at redemption.

Van Patten has previously directed the pilot for HBO’s fantasy saga “Game of Thrones” as well as episodes of The Sopranos, Black Mirror and Touched by an Angel among others. He was also a writer, director, and executive producer on Boardwalk Empire.

Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald (Weeds, Friday Night Lights) will serve as writers and showrunners.

Perry Mason is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell of Team Downey, along with Jones, Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek and Van Patten. Rhys will also produce the project. — AFP-Relaxenews