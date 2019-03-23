Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Politician’ gets September premiere date on Netflix

‘The Politician’ is out September 27 on Netflix. — Picture courtesy of Netflix France

LOS ANGELES, March 23 — The Glee co-creator’s dark comedy starring Ben Platt (Pitch Perfect), will release on the streaming platform on September 27.

The comedy series from Emmy-winning screenwriter, director, and producer Ryan Murphy (Scream Queens, Feud, American Horror Story), stars Platt as Payton Hobart, a rich Santa Barbara student with political ambitions. Payton wants to be President of the United States, but he must first navigate life at Saint Sebastian High School and get elected student body president.

Platt will be be joined by Gwyneth Paltrow (The Royal Tenenbaums, Iron Man), Jessica Lange (American Horror Story, Feud), Zoey Deutch (Set It Up), and Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody).

Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Benjamin Barrett also star.

Other Murphy projects coming to Netflix include Ratched, a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest starring Sarah Paulson, and Hollywood, a film about “the Golden Age of Tinseltown.”

The Politician debuts on Netflix on September 27. — AFP-Relaxnews