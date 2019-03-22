See the action-packed new trailer for ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum’ that stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Halle Berry and Anjelica Huston among others.

LOS ANGELES, March 22 — Lionsgate has released a new trailer for Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

In the third instalment of this series, Reeves is on the run as he fights and kills his way out of New York City to survive. Returning alongside him are Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne and Lance Reddick.

Other stars on board for the film include Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Ruby Rose, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Hiroyuki Sanada and Jason Mantzoukas.

The synopsis of the film reads: “John Wick (Reeves) is on the run for two reasons he’s being hunted for a global US$14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: Taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s ‘Excommunicado’ — membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is scheduled for release here on May 16.