Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra presents ‘The Quest for a New World’

International violinist Elena Urioste is set to perform at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas next week. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) continues to present classical gems in its upcoming concerts next Friday and Saturday at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP).

Themed The Quest for a New World, the three works chosen in the repertoire list are linked to the New World theme; Ives was always searching for new ways to express himself as proven in The Unanswered Question composed in 1906.

Bernstein’s Serenade is a musical interpretation of the quest of love and was inspired by Plato’s philosophical text, while Dvorak’s last work, Symphony No.9, is by far his most famous.

Nicknamed From the New World, it was written in America which was considered a ‘new world’ to the 19th century Europeans.

The concert will also welcome the debut of violinist Elena Urioste to the DFP stage.

Prior to her collaboration with the MPO, she has performed with major orchestras throughout the USA including the Philadelphia and Cleveland Symphonies, and the New York and Los Angeles Philharmonics.

The list also includes prominent orchestras in Europe; London Philharmonic Orchestra, Hallé Orchestra, BBC Symphony and Würzburg Philharmonic.

She has showcased her acclaimed musicianship in distinguished venues such as the Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall and Barbican in London.

Leading the concert will be Austrian conductor Martin Sieghart who is a familiar name to MPO’s audience.

Sieghart has previously weaved his magic wand with the MPO in 2009 and 2013.

Discover the unforgettable musical fanfare on March 29 and 30 at 8.30pm.