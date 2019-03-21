‘West Side Story’: ‘Ant-Man’, ‘Spotlight’ actors join Spielberg movie

US actor Corey Stoll. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 21 — With Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler heading up its cast, the West Side Story ensemble expanded by two thanks to the commitments of Corey Stoll and Brian D’Arcy James.

Having played Yellowjacket in Ant-Man, US Rep Peter Russo in House of Cards Season 1, and lead character Ephraim Goodweather over four seasons of dark vampire drama The Strain, Stoll is stepping into the shoes of police Lieutenant Schrank, one of West Side Story’s main supporting characters.

Alongside Stoll, James is likewise teaming up with Spielberg and his crew; James will be playing police department colleague Sergeant Krupke, likewise concerned with ongoing disputes between the Jets and Sharks gangs.

James comes in from TV series 13 Reasons Why and the award-winning Spotlight. Both were involved with moon landings biopic First Man while James was a regular cast member in Spielberg-produced musical TV series Smash.

As well as Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver, The Fault in Our Stars) and newcomer Rachel Zegler, those already on board for West Side Story include fellow new faces Josh Andrés Rivera, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, and actress from the musical’s 10 Academy Award-winning 1961 film adaptation, Rita Moreno. — AFP-Relaxnews