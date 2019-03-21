Teaser trailer offers first look at Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

LOS ANGELES, March 21 — Sony Pictures has released a fleeting glimpse of what Quentin Tarantino fans can expect from the Oscar-winning director’s next film — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — his first project to hit the silver screen in nearly four years.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio as former Western TV star Cliff and Brad Pitt as his long-time stunt double Rick Dalton, the film follows the dynamic duo as they navigate a city — and an industry — they hardly recognise anymore.

The film also stars Margot Robbie as the late actress Sharon Tate, as well as Mike Moh as Bruce Lee; and a raft of other actors including the late Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant and Kurt Russell.

Tarantino is directing, writing and producing the film from Sony Pictures, with this project tallying as his ninth film in total. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is scheduled for a nationwide release in the USA on July 26, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews