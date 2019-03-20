While on pilgrimage, Emma Maembong’s fans pray for her to wear a ‘tudung’ again

Actress Emma Maembong has received a lot of comments from her fans requesting her to put back on her tudung. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim.

PETALING JAYA, March 20 — Actress Emma Maembong’s Instagram page has been filled with comments asking for the actress to wear a “tudung”` (headscarf) again.

Astro Awani reported that Emma had travelled with her father, Ismail Embong, and her sister, Coddy Maembong, on a pilgrimage to Medina, Saudi Arabia.

The Kimchi Untuk Awak actress posted a picture of her wearing a tudung with her father in Medina onto her Instagram page, captioned ‘Ayoh’, with a heart.

An Instagram post of Emma's pilgrimage to Medina, Saudi Arabia with her family. — Screengrab via Instagram/ emma_maembongofficial

After doing so, the news portal reported that the comments section in her page was flooded with many positive comments wishing and praying for her pilgrimage to go well.

However, there was a number of fans who had different things to comment about.

Some of her fans also prayed that she would be wearing a headscarf again when she returned from her pilgrimage.

Fans comments on Emma’s post of her pilgrimage to Medina, Saudi Arabia. — Screengrab via Instagram/ emma_maembongofficial

Fans comments on Emma’s post of her pilgrimage to Medina, Saudi Arabia. — Screengrab via Instagram/ emma_maembongofficial

Previously, she had mentioned that when she used to wear a tudung she would still be criticised by her fans and members of the public for the way she dressed and styled her tudung.

Last January, Emma made a decision to remove her “tudung” after she had been wearing one for the past five years.

That decision sparked a debate amongst her fans, with many of them reacting with hostility towards the actress’ decision.