The ‘Sesame Street’ question that has sparked a Twitter debate

LOS ANGELES, March 19 — Sesame Street is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year but that isn’t what everyone is talking about when it comes to our favourite childhood show.
The internet is apparently debating over a simple question that was shared on the Twitter account of Sesame Street: “You’re stuck on a deserted island and you can pick one of these Sesame Street friends (Oscar, Grover, Elmo or Cookie Monster) to come with you. Who are you picking and why?”
What started out as a seemingly harmless question has now turned into a major discussion, and we’re talking serious muppet camps going all out to make a case for their favourite character.
Needless to say, the topic has been trending on Twitter and there have been some interesting responses as can be seen below:
Elmo is sweet but young.— TheTruthIsOutThere (@LuciHoneychurch) March 19, 2019
Cookie Monster knows a good cookie, but he doesn't have much input beyond "cookies!"
Grover is fun but dingy.
Oscar is the most intelligent, but he's grouchy & stuck in a can.
I choose Grover b/c #SuperGrover can fly us back to #SesameStreet! https://t.co/VnYqfUxWNi
He’d eat all your cookies...or coconuts...or whatever else you might have on the island. Bad choice! 🤣🤣 I’m Team Grover but Oscar wins. I find him relatable. 😂😂😂 #Oscar #sesamestreet pic.twitter.com/GOVaw4jVVu— ✌🏼 (@LizzyNotLizard) March 19, 2019
Cookie Monster = gotta go with the guy who brings snacks 🏝️😉🍪#cookiemonster #sesamestreet— Diane Banks (@Diane_Banks) March 19, 2019
Just to be clear, I am WAY too cute and adorable to get stuck on a deserted island.— Grover (@Grover) March 18, 2019
Grover and it’s not even close.— April (@ReignOfApril) March 18, 2019
Elmo, God love him, would become super annoying QUICKLY asking way too many questions. Cookie’s blood sugar gets low, he becomes hangry, and it’s a wrap. Oscar would complain the whole time and wouldn’t lift a finger to help. This is science. https://t.co/vm4xUmrXUL
If I can't choose all 4, then I have to pick Oscar the Grouch. Why? Because he's friends with The Wicked Witch of the West. #sesamestreet pic.twitter.com/JINV3LBFel— Joshua Duke 🖖 (@staytoonedfolks) March 19, 2019
This is 100% Cookie Monster.— Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) March 18, 2019
Elmo is way too loud.
I don't need Oscar's negativity in my life.
If worst comes to worst, Cookie Monster is better eating. https://t.co/emBJTNTniV
TEAM GROVER 4 EVR 💙💙💙💙 @Grover pic.twitter.com/1aCOSZecaz— GIPHY (@GIPHY) March 18, 2019
#OscarTheGrouch Because he has EVERYTHING in that trash can!#Sesame50 #SesameStreet 💗 https://t.co/abNzn2VDFj— Dracula's Spatula (@draculasspatula) March 19, 2019
I took Grover b/c he's #SuperGrover; even if he can't carry me he can and will eventually make it back to #SesameStreet and tell them where I am. #ProblemSolved pic.twitter.com/PdMgRssLkR— TheTruthIsOutThere (@LuciHoneychurch) March 19, 2019
I feel like Elmo's imagination could assist in finding a way off the deserted island, but Grover can literally fly as Super Grover.— Sam Murden (@MrSamMurden) March 19, 2019
Oscar's a grouch and we don't need his negativity. As for Cookie Monster? Yeah not gonna be helpful if there's no cookies around. #SesameStreet https://t.co/TRHrqZGONa
Oscar.— Leigh Paulk (@PaulkWrites) March 19, 2019
He has a swimming pool, art gallery, bowling alley, pastry kitchen, etcetera in his trash can. We'd be set. https://t.co/4sGfD1TlOG #SesameStreet https://t.co/pPbNPjqRSP
Elmo. Hands down.— Dean Daacon (@DaaconD) March 19, 2019
Stuck on an island - stress is high, hope is low.
Elmo is positive, upbeat, motivates you every step as you adapt for survival.
You need that light to keep you going. #sesamestreet #elmo https://t.co/TJ8LF1Eh9F