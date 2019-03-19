The ‘Sesame Street’ question that has sparked a Twitter debate

Our favourite muppets from ‘Sesame Street’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 19 — Sesame Street is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year but that isn’t what everyone is talking about when it comes to our favourite childhood show.

The internet is apparently debating over a simple question that was shared on the Twitter account of Sesame Street: “You’re stuck on a deserted island and you can pick one of these Sesame Street friends (Oscar, Grover, Elmo or Cookie Monster) to come with you. Who are you picking and why?”

What started out as a seemingly harmless question has now turned into a major discussion, and we’re talking serious muppet camps going all out to make a case for their favourite character.

Needless to say, the topic has been trending on Twitter and there have been some interesting responses as can be seen below:

Elmo is sweet but young.

Cookie Monster knows a good cookie, but he doesn't have much input beyond "cookies!"

Grover is fun but dingy.

Oscar is the most intelligent, but he's grouchy & stuck in a can.

I choose Grover b/c #SuperGrover can fly us back to #SesameStreet! https://t.co/VnYqfUxWNi — TheTruthIsOutThere (@LuciHoneychurch) March 19, 2019

He’d eat all your cookies...or coconuts...or whatever else you might have on the island. Bad choice! 🤣🤣 I’m Team Grover but Oscar wins. I find him relatable. 😂😂😂 #Oscar #sesamestreet pic.twitter.com/GOVaw4jVVu — ✌🏼 (@LizzyNotLizard) March 19, 2019

Cookie Monster = gotta go with the guy who brings snacks 🏝️😉🍪#cookiemonster #sesamestreet — Diane Banks (@Diane_Banks) March 19, 2019

Just to be clear, I am WAY too cute and adorable to get stuck on a deserted island. — Grover (@Grover) March 18, 2019

Grover and it’s not even close.



Elmo, God love him, would become super annoying QUICKLY asking way too many questions. Cookie’s blood sugar gets low, he becomes hangry, and it’s a wrap. Oscar would complain the whole time and wouldn’t lift a finger to help. This is science. https://t.co/vm4xUmrXUL — April (@ReignOfApril) March 18, 2019

If I can't choose all 4, then I have to pick Oscar the Grouch. Why? Because he's friends with The Wicked Witch of the West. #sesamestreet pic.twitter.com/JINV3LBFel — Joshua Duke 🖖 (@staytoonedfolks) March 19, 2019

This is 100% Cookie Monster.



Elmo is way too loud.

I don't need Oscar's negativity in my life.

If worst comes to worst, Cookie Monster is better eating. https://t.co/emBJTNTniV — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) March 18, 2019

I took Grover b/c he's #SuperGrover; even if he can't carry me he can and will eventually make it back to #SesameStreet and tell them where I am. #ProblemSolved pic.twitter.com/PdMgRssLkR — TheTruthIsOutThere (@LuciHoneychurch) March 19, 2019

I feel like Elmo's imagination could assist in finding a way off the deserted island, but Grover can literally fly as Super Grover.



Oscar's a grouch and we don't need his negativity. As for Cookie Monster? Yeah not gonna be helpful if there's no cookies around. #SesameStreet https://t.co/TRHrqZGONa — Sam Murden (@MrSamMurden) March 19, 2019

Oscar.



He has a swimming pool, art gallery, bowling alley, pastry kitchen, etcetera in his trash can. We'd be set. https://t.co/4sGfD1TlOG #SesameStreet https://t.co/pPbNPjqRSP — Leigh Paulk (@PaulkWrites) March 19, 2019