The ‘Sesame Street’ question that has sparked a Twitter debate

Published 1 hour ago on 19 March 2019

By Serena Kaur

Our favourite muppets from ‘Sesame Street’. — AFP pic
LOS ANGELES, March 19 — Sesame Street is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year but that isn’t what everyone is talking about when it comes to our favourite childhood show.

The internet is apparently debating over a simple question that was shared on the Twitter account of Sesame Street: “You’re stuck on a deserted island and you can pick one of these Sesame Street friends (Oscar, Grover, Elmo or Cookie Monster) to come with you. Who are you picking and why?”  

What started out as a seemingly harmless question has now turned into a major discussion, and we’re talking serious muppet camps going all out to make a case for their favourite character.  

Needless to say, the topic has been trending on Twitter and there have been some interesting responses as can be seen below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

