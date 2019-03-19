‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller to co-write movie

US actor Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash, at the world premiere of ‘Justice League’ in Hollywood November 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 19 — Ezra Miller, who plays supersonic superhero The Flash in DC Comics movie Justice League, is not only leading solo picture Flashpoint but also writing it with comic book author Grant Morrison, according to THR.

Despite a successful five seasons on TV network The CW, where speedy hero Barry Allen is played by Grant Gustin, The Flash has been limited to supporting roles in theatres.

Portrayed by Ezra Miller in the DC Extended Universe’s movie outings, The Flash pops up as a time-travelling herald in 2016’s Batman v. Superman and forms part of a superpowered world-saving squad in 2017’s Justice League, with a quick Suicide Squad cameo in between.

The character is due his own solo feature, Flashpoint, based on a comic book storyline of the same name, and Miller has been given the go-ahead to collaborate with comic writer Grant Morrison on the script.

Speed could be of the essence as, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller’s contract with DC studio Warner Bros expires in May.

THR reports that the Miller and Morrison revision “could be submitted to the studio as early as [this] week,” and whether Warner Bros pursues it or not “could determine if he stays on as star.”

Grant Morrison, a Scottish writer well known within the comic book industry, recently obtained a production credit on TV series Happy!

It was a darkly comic escapade following a disheveled hitman who is led on a dangerous rescue mission by his kidnapped daughter’s imaginary unicorn.

The series’ tone suggests that Miller and Morrison might be able to come up with a treatment that satisfies both Miller’s supposed desire for “a darker take on the material” and the light-hearted approach currently favoured by Warner Bros, as seen in December 2018’s Aquaman, April 2019’s Shazam!, and Warners’ choice of Game Night and Spider-Man: Homecoming directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein for Flashpoint. — AFP-Relaxnews