Disney rehires James Gunn to direct ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

After being fired in July, James Gunn has been rehired to direct the third ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movie. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 19 — In a surprise move, the studio has reinstated the filmmaker James Gunn as the director of the third movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy series. He previously helmed the first two movies in the franchise, which launched in 2014, and which is one of the Marvel universe’s most profitable.

Disney parted ways with Gunn in July after a series of offensive tweets written by the filmmaker, dating from 2008 and 2011, came to light. The dismissal proved a controversial move, and several of the project’s stars — including actors Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Karen Gillan — demanded that the director be reinstated. The studio, however, stood firm.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has been on hold since July. The film’s distributors sought a replacement director to helm the movie but to no avail. In the end, Disney reportedly turned back to Gunn in the fall, offering him a second chance. According to Variety, an agreement between the two parties was then quietly reached at this time.

“I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months,” Gunn said on Twitter last Friday. “I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be. I deeply appreciate Disney’s decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all. I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all.”

After being fired, Gunn moved from Marvel to DC Comics to write and direct the Suicide Squad sequel, slated for August 2021. The filmmaker is now expected to direct both films, with The Suicide Squad taking priority. — AFP-Relaxnews