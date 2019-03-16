James Gunn reinstated as director of next 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film

US director James Gunn will have the distinction of having directed films for both Marvel and DC. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 16 — After being fired from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, James Gunn got his job back.

According to TMZ, Gunn had multiple meetings with Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn, the result of which Marvel and Disney agreeing rehire Gunn.

Gunn will have a lot on his plate as he is confirmed to helming Suicide Squad 2, which he will likely complete before starting on the third Guardians of the Galaxy film in September.

He also released a public statement on Twitter thanking all those who supported him, and said that he 'deeply appreciated' Disney's decision to bring him back on board.

Gunn had previously been the target of condemnation after old Tweets of his resurfaced, where he joked about topics such paedophilia. He had apologised and distanced himself from those statements and had received support from Guardians stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista.