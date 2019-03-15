‘The Sopranos’ prequel gets a new title and a 2020 release date

‘The Sopranos’ ran for six seasons and won 21 Primetime Emmys and five Golden Globe awards. — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros. Television

LOS ANGELES, March 15 — Newark will open in theatres on September 25, 2020, Warned Bros announced yesterday.

The prequel to hit mafia drama series The Sopranos, which ran from 1999 to 2007, will be directed by Alan Taylor, and written and produced by Sopranos series creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner.

The project was previously titled The Many Saints of Newark” Now retitled Newark, the film is set in the era of the Newark riots of the 1960s — sparked by the beating of a black man by white police officers — which saw African American and Italian American gangsters battle it out. The story follows Dickie Moltisanti, a character who was frequently mentioned in The Sopranos but never seen.

Alessandro Nivola will play Moltisanti, and Michael Gandolfini, son of the late Sopranos star James Gandolfini, will take on the role of a young Tony Soprano in the film.

Vera Farmiga, Ray Liotta, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen and John Magaro also star. — AFP-Relaxnews