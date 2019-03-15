The Rolling Stones announce new compilation album ‘Honk’

LOS ANGELES, March 15 — The compilation, out April 19 via Polydor/Interscope, will consist of classic hits from every Stones studio album from 1971’s Sticky Fingers onwards, as well as 10 recent live recordings for the deluxe version.
Honk will be released on CD, vinyl and digitally, along with special deluxe editions and a limited tour edition on red vinyl.
The full deluxe version comprises eight top 10 singles (Brown Sugar, Tumbling Dice, Angie, It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It), Fool to Cry, Miss You, Emotional Rescue and Start Me Up), along with other classic tracks, songs from the band’s most recent studio record, 2016’s Grammy-winning Blue & Lonesome, and additional recordings of recent live performances.
The live tracks feature appearances by special guests including Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl (on B***h), Ed Sheeran (on Beast of Burden), Brad Paisley (on Dead Flowers) and Florence and the Machine’s Florence Welch (on Wild Horses).
The Rolling Stones are currently at work on their next studio album.
Honk is out April 19. Preorders are open now, and Wild Horses, featuring Florence Welch, from the Rolling Stones’ May 2018 performance in London during the “No Filter” tour, is also available.
See the full tracklist below.
Disc 1
Start Me Up
Brown Sugar
Rocks Off
Miss You
Tumbling Dice
Just Your Fool
Wild Horses
Fool To Cry
Angie
Beast Of Burden
Hot Stuff
It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)
Rock And A Hard Place
Doom And Gloom
Love Is Strong
Mixed Emotions
Don’t Stop
Ride ‘Em On Down
Disc 2
B***h
Harlem Shuffle
Hate To See You Go
Rough Justice
Happy
Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)
One More Shot
Respectable
You Got Me Rocking
Rain Fall Down
Dancing With Mr D
Undercover (Of The Night)
Emotional Rescue
Waiting On A Friend
Saint Of Me
Out Of Control
Streets Of Love
Out Of Tears
Disc 3 — Live Tracks
Get off My Cloud
Dancing With Mr D
Beast Of Burden (with Ed Sheeran)
She’s A Rainbow
Wild Horses (with Florence Welch)
Let’s Spend The Night Together
Dead Flowers (with Brad Paisley)
Shine A Light
Under My Thumb
B***h (with Dave Grohl) — AFP-Relaxnews