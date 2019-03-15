The Rolling Stones announce new compilation album ‘Honk’

British musicians Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform during a concert in Marseille. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 15 — The compilation, out April 19 via Polydor/Interscope, will consist of classic hits from every Stones studio album from 1971’s Sticky Fingers onwards, as well as 10 recent live recordings for the deluxe version.

Honk will be released on CD, vinyl and digitally, along with special deluxe editions and a limited tour edition on red vinyl.

The full deluxe version comprises eight top 10 singles (Brown Sugar, Tumbling Dice, Angie, It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It), Fool to Cry, Miss You, Emotional Rescue and Start Me Up), along with other classic tracks, songs from the band’s most recent studio record, 2016’s Grammy-winning Blue & Lonesome, and additional recordings of recent live performances.

The live tracks feature appearances by special guests including Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl (on B***h), Ed Sheeran (on Beast of Burden), Brad Paisley (on Dead Flowers) and Florence and the Machine’s Florence Welch (on Wild Horses).

The Rolling Stones are currently at work on their next studio album.

Honk is out April 19. Preorders are open now, and Wild Horses, featuring Florence Welch, from the Rolling Stones’ May 2018 performance in London during the “No Filter” tour, is also available.

See the full tracklist below.

Disc 1

Start Me Up

Brown Sugar

Rocks Off

Miss You

Tumbling Dice

Just Your Fool

Wild Horses

Fool To Cry

Angie

Beast Of Burden

Hot Stuff

It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)

Rock And A Hard Place

Doom And Gloom

Love Is Strong

Mixed Emotions

Don’t Stop

Ride ‘Em On Down

Disc 2

B***h

Harlem Shuffle

Hate To See You Go

Rough Justice

Happy

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

One More Shot

Respectable

You Got Me Rocking

Rain Fall Down

Dancing With Mr D

Undercover (Of The Night)

Emotional Rescue

Waiting On A Friend

Saint Of Me

Out Of Control

Streets Of Love

Out Of Tears

Disc 3 — Live Tracks

Get off My Cloud

Dancing With Mr D

Beast Of Burden (with Ed Sheeran)

She’s A Rainbow

Wild Horses (with Florence Welch)

Let’s Spend The Night Together

Dead Flowers (with Brad Paisley)

Shine A Light

Under My Thumb

B***h (with Dave Grohl) — AFP-Relaxnews