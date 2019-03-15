Sister of One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson dies aged 18

Louis and Felicite were extremely close, regularly seeing each other when he was in London. — Picture via Instagram/FeliciteGrace

LONDON, March 15 — Louis Tomlinson’s sister Felicite has died, multiple news sites reported today. She was 18.

According to Sky News, emergency services were called to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest on Wednesday afternoon.

She died at the scene despite efforts to revive her.

It is understood that she collapsed at her flat in Earl’s Court, west London.

In a statement to Sky News, the London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.51pm.

“We sent two ambulance crews, a single responder in a car and an advanced paramedic to the scene.

“Sadly, despite efforts of our medics, a person died.”

Police said officers arrived shortly after ambulance crews but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources close to the Tomlinson family told TMZ Felicite had “absolutely no warning signs” and they knew of “no prior history of heart trouble”.

The website alleged she suffered from sciatica, an extreme form of back pain that originates from the nerves.

Her death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.

A full post-mortem examination will take place and toxicology tests will be carried out.

Felicite was an aspiring fashion designer and one of seven siblings; Louis is the oldest.

The siblings lost their mother to leukaemia in December 2016 when she was 43.